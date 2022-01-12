  1. Economy
Jan 12, 2022, 11:49 AM

22nd Intl. Exhibition of Home Appliances kicks off in Mashhad

TEHRAN, Jan. 12 (MNA) – The 22nd edition of International Exhibition of Home Appliances kicked off in Mashhad, Khorasan Razavi province on Jan. 11, 2022.

The 22nd edition of the International Exhibition of Home Appliances has started on Jan 11, 2022 at the venue of Mashhad International Exhibition.

The exhibition is scheduled to be underway for four days up to Jan 14, 2022.

18th International Exhibition of Audio and Video, 10th Specialized Exhibition of Machine-Woven Carpets, Moquette & Flooring is being held at Mashhad Permanent International Exhibitions up to Jan 15, 2022.

International Exhibition of Home Appliances is a 4-day event being held from 11-14, 2022. This event showcases products like various goods and services related to Home Appliances etc. in the Household Consumables industry.

