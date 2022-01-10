Iran’s foreign trade records 25% growth in fall: IRICA

Seyyed Rouhollah Latifi said on Monday that Iran’s trade value in the 3rd season of the current year (autumn) recorded a 25% growth as compared to the same period last year.

He put the total foreign trade volume of the country in the first nine months of the current year at 122,452,000 tons, valued at $72.83 billion.

Iran’s total trade both imports and exports in the third quarter of the current year registered a nine percent decline and 25% increase in volume and value respectively.

He went on to say that 92.333 million tons of non-oil products, valued at $35.141 billion, were exported from the country in the first nine months of the current year, 32,337,000 tons of which, valued at $13.335 billion, were exported to other countries from Sept. 21 to Dec. 22, 2021.

Of total 30,119,000 tons of goods imported into the country, valued at $36.942 billion, in the first nine months of the current years, 10,981,000 tons of which, valued at $13.821 billion, were imported third quarter of the current year, showing a 30 and 37 percent hike in terms of weight and value respectively, IRICA spokesman added.

MA/IRN84608377