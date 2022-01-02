Zionists take Gaza under artillery fire, airstrikes (+VIDEO)

According to the Palestinian Shehab news agency, the regime started unleashing artillery fire towards “the areas that lie in the north” of Gaza, including the al-Ghoul area near the city of Beit Lahia in early Sunday.

Lebanon’s al-Mayadeen television network, meanwhile, reported that several “massive explosions” had rocked Gaza’s northern areas after the regime began “releasing flares” there.

The Zionist regime then began taking the areas under fierce aerial assaults using helicopters and fighter jets.

The choppers, it added, targeted al-Qadisiyah, a site belonging to Ezzedine al-Qassam Brigades--the military wing of the Palestinian Resistance movement Hamas--that lies to the west of the city of Khan Yunis.

The network described the Zionist bombings as “intense” and “incessant.”

Reporting on the same escalation, Al Jazeera said the Zionist warplanes had fired as many as 10 missiles towards the resistance’s bases in Khan Yunis.

The Zionist regime began taking the coastal sliver under near-daily attacks and a concomitant siege in 2007 when Hamas rose to power there.

The military aggression includes several wholesale wars, during each of which the regime’s military killed thousands of Gazans and devastated much of the territory’s infrastructure.

ZZ/PressTV