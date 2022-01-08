Baghdad takes over 50 ISIL terrorists from Damascus

The Iraqi Security Intelligence Unit in a statement said that Iraq was handed over 50 Iraqi citizens from Damascus who had previously been arrested on Syrian soil, Shafagh News reported.

These terrorist elements were handed over to Iraq in coordination made with Iraqi-Syrian Joint Operations Command through “Rabieh” border crossing, the statement added.

The Iraqi Security Intelligence Unit said in a statement that 50 Iraqi citizens, as members of ISIL terrorist group, who had previously been arrested on Syrian soil, were handed over to Iraqi Federal Police Intelligence and Investigation Organization for legal action.

MA/5395032