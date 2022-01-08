  1. World
ISIL suicide bomber killed by Iraqi security forces

TEHRAN, Jan. 08 (MNA) – Iraqi security forces have managed to neutralize a terrorist operation, killing a suicide bomber who was planning to carry out a terrorist operation in northern Baghdad

The Baghdad Operations Command announced that a terrorist operation in the northern part of the city was neutralized.

A suicide bomber who was planning to carry out a terrorist operation in northern Baghdad was identified and killed by Iraqi security forces, Baghdad Operations Command said in a statement.

Earlier on Thursday, some gunmen stormed the house of Ahmad Abdulmutallab Abdul Razzaq, commander of the 45th Brigade of the Popular Mobilization Forces in Baghdad.

According to the reports, the PMU commander has been hospitalized due to gunshots, and five members of his family were killed in the terrorist attack.

