Saudi-led coalition fighter jets bombard Dhala prov. in Yemen

The series of attacks by Saudi-led coalition’s fighter jets on various parts of Yemen still are ongoing, Almasirah reported.

Saudi-led coalition forces also targeted residential areas in various parts of Yemen on Thursday.

According to the report, Saudi fighter jets bombed residential areas in “Dhala” province.

In the meantime, residential areas in “Dhamar” province were also targeted with the heaviest airstrikes by Saudis, the report added.

Yemeni sources said that “Al-Sheikh” area in Saada province was also targeted by Saudi fighter jets. In many of the Saudi fighter jets' attacks on Yemeni provinces, residential areas were bombarded.

Earlier, Yemeni sources said that Saudi aggressor coalition has violated the ceasefire in Al-Hudaydah 186 times in the past 24 hours.

The violation of al-Hudaydah ceasefire comes as the United Nations has remained silent on the issue.

