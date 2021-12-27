Yemeni forces take full control of Al-Jawf prov.

Ansarullah Resistance Movement Spokesman Yahya Saree broke the news in a press conference on Monday in Yemen’s capital of Sana’a, Al-Quds Al-Arabiya News reported.

Ansarullah carried out a large-scale military operation in the past few days called" Operation Fajr Sahra (Desert Dawn) against armed elements affiliated to Saudi-led coalition in Al-Jawf province.

Yemeni forces managed to take control of the "Elitemeh" District in Al-Jawf province located on a land area of about 1,200 square kilometers.

During the attack, Saudi aggressor coalition forces sustained heavy damages and many of their weapons were confiscated by Yemeni forces, Ansarullah spokesman added.

Saudi Arabia, along with the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain, with the help of the United States and Zionist regime, formed a coalition on March 26, 2015, to invade Yemen and tried to bring the ousted and fugitive President Mansur Hadi back to power but over the past six years, despite all-out attacks of Saudi-led coalition forces via land, sea and air, they have not so far achieved to any of their malicious objectives.

MA/IRN84591978