Saudi-led coalition fighter jets heavily bombard Sanaa

Fighter jets belonging to the Saudi coalition bombarded the Yemeni capital Sanaa on Wednesday morning. Eyewitnesses announced that Saudi fighter jets mainly targeted residential areas in Sanaa with heavy airstrikes, Almasirah News reported.

Saudis have intensified airstrike attacks on Sanaa as Yemeni forces have recently achieved a great achievement. The Yemeni navy recently seized a UAE military ship carrying military equipment, the report added.

Yemen’s Armed Forces Spokesman Yahya Saree pointed to the details of operations to seize UAE warship in Yemeni waters and stated that Yemeni forces had been monitoring activities of UAE warship in Yemeni waters for several weeks.

The UAE warship was carrying out hostile actions in Yemeni waters, the spokesman added.

Yahya Saree went on to say that all these weapons were sent only to kill Yemeni people.

The Yemeni Armed Forces continue to defend the Yemeni people, he said, adding that as long as aggression and siege do not end for Yemenis, Yemeni forces will launch widespread operations against the Saudi aggressor coalition.

