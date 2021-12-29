Saudi coalition launches extensive attack on Al-Jawf, Ma’rib

Fighter jets of the Saudi coalition intensified their airstrikes in various parts of Ma'rib province over the past 24 hours, Almasirah News reported.

These attacks were aimed at preventing the Yemeni army and popular committees from continuing to advance in Ma'rib province.

Meanwhile, the Yemeni media reported that residential areas in al-Jawf province were also bombarded by Saudi aggressor fighter jets.

This is while the Yemeni forces achieved the strategic and strategic achievements in Al-Jawf a few days ago.

Mohammad Al-Bakhiti, a member of the Political Council of Yemen’s Ansarullah Movement recently said in a speech about the battle of Ma'rib that Yemeni Resistance forces are close to achieving the final victory in Ma'rib.

Yemeni people want to take full control of Ma'rib as soon as possible, he said, adding that Yemeni armed forces are under pressure from the people to liberate Ma'rib.

The defeat of the Saudi-led coalition in Ma'rib is tantamount to their defeats in other fronts, he added.

