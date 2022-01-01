  1. Politics
Jan 1, 2022, 9:31 PM

Iran’s defense min. congratulates counterparts on Christmas

TEHRAN, Jan. 01 (MNA) – Iranian Minister of Defense on Saturday congratulated his counterparts on the occasion of birth anniversary of Jesus Christ (PBUH) and the beginning of the New Christian Year (2022).

Iranian Defense Minister Brigadier General Mohammad Reza Ashtiani in separate messages sent to some of his counterparts in Christian states on Saturday felicitated the auspicious birth anniversary of the messenger of peace, friendship and justice Jesus Christ (PBUH) and the beginning of the New Christian Year 2022.

While wishing success for their countries and nations, Iranian defense minister called for strengthening, deepening and developing relations between Islamic Republic of Iran and those countries, adding, "It is hoped that peace and security spread throughout the world in 2022.”

