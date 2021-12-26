UK Navy frigate on hand to track Russian ships in North Sea

London's move to track Russian ships in the North Sea made headlines, as tensions between Moscow and the West over Ukraine continue.

The frigate, which was last upgraded in 2014 and is equipped with the Sea Ceptor surface-to-air missile system, is being held at "very high readiness" in the Shetland Islands, Sputnik reported.

According to The Telegraph, HMS Westminster is ready to track Russian ships and submarines allegedly returning home to Severomorsk for the Orthodox Christmas, which is celebrated on January 7.

The outlet further noted that the ship's main role over the holidays will be to use the array sonar it is fitted with in order to listen for submarines in the area.

The newspaper added that, coincidentally, a nuclear-armed Royal Navy submarine was seen leaving its base in Faslane, Scotland, on December 23.

However, the sub is only conducting training and is not yet on deployment, according to The Telegraph.

In recent years, Moscow has warned Washington, London, and other NATO members about increasing military presence near Russia's borders.

RHM/PR