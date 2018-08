A representative of the fleet told RT on Saturday that the two frigates are passing through the Bosporus and Dardanelles straits, and they should rendezvous with the Russian ships in the Mediterranean later today and begin carrying out their assigned tasks upon joining the other ships.

The two frigates had recently concluded training missions including takeoff and landing of Kamov Ka-27 military helicopters and drills for searching and tracking submarines.

SANA/MNA