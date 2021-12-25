"Armed forces to give all-out response to any threats"

"The Great Prophet (PBUH) 17 is an indicator of the will and ability of the Islamic Republic to defend the interests and security of the Iranian nation," the Iranian President said in his message on Saturday one day after the massive IRGC military drill dubbed Great Prophet 17 were held in the south of Iran in the Persian Gulf region attended by land, air and naval forces of the IRGC.

The president also praised the efforts of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps for their role in maintaining the security of the Iranian nation and the other nations of the region.

Raeisi also warned the enemies against any hostile move and said, "Any hostile move by the enemies will face a fully-fledged and decisive response from the Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran and will change the strategic equations meaningfully."

KI