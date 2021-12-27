Zionist forces brutally attack Palestinians in West Bank

The series of hostile actions of the Zionist regime’s military forces against Palestinian citizens are still ongoing in different parts of the occupied lands and territories, Al-Ahad News reported.

According to the report, the Zionist regime's forces attacked “Qalqilya” in the West Bank on Monday morning.

Following this brutal attack, fierce clashes broke out between Zionist forces and Palestinians in this area in the occupied lands and territories.

Eyewitnesses reported that Zionist military forces used tear gas and war bullets against Palestinians during the clashes. Following the clashes, a great number of Palestinians were injured.

MA/5384965