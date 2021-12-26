Hundreds of Palestinians injured in northern West Bank

On Saturday, the Zionist troops attacked the Palestinians protesting a shutdown imposed by the forces on the entrance to the village of Burqa in the area.

The Zionist troops confronted the protesters with live rounds and rubber-coated bullets. They also deployed stun grenades and tear gas canisters to disperse the Palestinians. A total of 247 Palestinians were injured as a result.

According to the Palestinian Red Crescent Society, at least 10 people among the protesters were hit by live fire.

The shutdown had been imposed on Friday as the Zionist army reinforced its presence in the Nablus-Jenin road to secure dozens of buses packed with Zionist settlers.

The Zionist regime occupied the West Bank and the Gaza Strip — territories the Palestinians want for a future state — during the Six-Day Arab-Israeli War in 1967. It later had to withdraw from Gaza but began enforcing an all-out siege on the territory.

More than 600,000 Zionists live in over 230 settlements built since the 1967 occupation of the West Bank.

All the settlements are illegal under international law. The United Nations Security Council has condemned the settlement activities in several resolutions.

ZZ/PressTV