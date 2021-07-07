IRGC Ground Force gets new combat equipment (+VIDEO)

In a ceremony attended by Commander-in-Chief of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Major General Hossein Salami, IRGC Ground Force’s Commander Brigadier General Mohammad Pakpour and a group of commanders, officials and senior experts of the Armed Forces, a variety of strategic weapons and modern defense equipment joined the IRGC ground force.

In this ceremony, all kinds of combat equipment in the field of armor, missiles, vehicles, UAVs, helicopters, and electronic warfare joined the IRGC ground forces.

Missile launcher systems, equipping attack helicopters with 'Ghaem-114' missiles and 'Meraj-113' and 'Hanif' drones were among the most important pieces of equipment that joined the IRGC ground forces in this ceremony.

A new and upgraded generation of anti-tank missiles, bombs and precision-guided missiles were among the tools and equipment that joined the IRGC ground forces today.

Also in the combat support section, a set of multi-purpose vehicles, artillery and tactics joined the IRGC ground forces.

The ground version of the 'Almas' anti-tank missile was also unveiled this morning. 'Almas' is an Iranian top attack anti-tank missile that has a range of 8 km.

Deputy Coordinator of the IRGC ground forces General Ali Akbar PourJamshidian delivered a speech at the ceremony, saying that today, the IRGC ground forces can conduct their operations independently at the tactical, strategic, air, naval, cyber and electronic levels.

The IRGC ground force is becoming a powerful strategic force in the field of ground combat, defense and security, he added.

ZZ/5252503/FNA14000416000146