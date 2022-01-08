Iran firm working to produce cochlear implant internal part

Tanin Pardaz Pasargad previously managed to produce the external part of a cochlear implant, which sits behind the ear, picks up sounds with a microphone, and then processes the sound and transmits it to the internal part, Fars News Agency reported on Friday.

The external unit with the brand name +TAPPS received IEC 60601-1, IEC 60601-1-2, ISO 13485 standards and a production license for a high risk (Class D) medical device.

Now, the report said, the company is working to manufacture the internal part of a cochlear implant.

This unit is placed under the skin behind the ear during outpatient surgery. A thin wire and small electrodes lead to the cochlea, which is part of the inner ear.

Cochlear implants can restore hearing in people with severe hearing loss who are no longer helped by using hearing aids. They bypass damaged portions of the ear to deliver sound signals to the hearing (auditory) nerve.

Tanin Pardaz Pasargad is focused on solving hearing problems, with the motto "Life without Disabilities and Pain for All”.

ZZ/PressTV