Defeating enemy at origin IRGC's definite strategy: Salami

Major General Hossein Salami made the remarks in the ceremony of joining the new equipment to the IRGC ground forces on Wednesday.

"We have been exposed to the policies of evil powers and big and small villains for decades. During this time that we gained political independence and dignity, the strategic planners of insecurity, from the aggressive US to its European allies and regional partners and local terrorists, are all constantly plotting against the Iranian nation whenever they can," he said.

Stating that "we have learned to foil the enemy's plot from the origin", Salami said, "The defeat of the enemy at the origin is a definite strategy for us, and the firearm is the last strategy that the IRGC ground force takes."

In a ceremony attended by Major General Hossein Salami, IRGC Ground Force’s Commander Brigadier General Mohammad Pakpour and a group of commanders, officials and senior experts of the Armed Forces, a variety of strategic weapons and modern defense equipment joined the IRGC ground force.

MNA/5252567