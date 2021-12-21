Three killed, wounded in an explosion in Iraq’s Erbil

A security source announced on Tuesday that three people were killed and wounded as a result of an explosion in Erbil, Iraq’s Kurdistan region, Almaloumah News reported.

The cause of explosion, that took place in a blacksmith workshop in southwest of Erbil, is still unknown, the report added.

One person was killed and two others were injured in this explosion.

Also, investigation teams have been dispatched to the scene to find the cause of incident, but no results have so far been announced, the report added.

