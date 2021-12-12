Gas explosion in Italy’s Sicily leaves one dead, 12 missing

The explosion occurred on Saturday evening, likely as a result of a rupture of a city gas pipeline, the newspaper Giornale di Sicilia said.

The blast led to the collapse of a four-storey building.

Nearby buildings were also affected. Twelve people are reported missing. Search and rescue efforts are ongoing.

According to some media reports, one person was pulled dead from the rubble.

The rescue and relief team are on the scene of the incident and have so far rescued two women from the rubble.

