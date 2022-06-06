  1. World
Jun 6, 2022, 2:55 PM

3 injured in car blast in central Erbil

TEHRAN, Jun. 06 (MNA) – A car exploded in the central part of Erbil, injuring three people severely, local media sources reported on Monday.

Local media sources reported on Monday that the sound of an explosion was heard in Erbil, the capital of Iraq's Kurdistan region.

The explosion has reportedly occurred due to a technical deficiency and leakage of gas.  

Meanwhile, some local media say the explosion was caused by the detonation of a car bomb in a neighborhood in central Erbil.

Preliminary reports suggest that three people have been critically wounded in the explosion.

No details have been released about the incident.

