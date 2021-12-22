  1. Politics
Leader offers condolences on demise of Iran envoy

TEHRAN, Dec. 22 (MNA) – Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei has extended his condolences on the demise and martyrdom of former Iran's ambassador to Yemen, who was a war veteran and passed away on Tuesday.

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei described Hassan Irloo as a "Mujahid and competent ambassador" and offered his condolences to his family and his companions and friends who share his beliefs.

Ayatollah Khamenei further praised the Iranian demised and martyred ambassador for the honorable record that is a collection of political struggles and diplomatic efforts and social activities.

The leader further pointed out that two of Irloo's brothers had been martyred before him.

The message of condolence by the leader further reads that "May God have mercy on this Mujahid brother,"  and "May God bestow patience to his insightful and devoted family.

