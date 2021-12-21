Hasan Irloo defender of oppressed Yemeni people: Iran FM

Iranian Foreign Minister issued a message on the demise of the ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran to Sanaa, saying that his death caused a lot of pain and grievances.

" I offer my condolences on the demise of the hard-working Iranian diplomat to his esteemed family, especially his honorable wife and all his relatives and colleagues in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs", Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said.

He also asked God Almighty to bestow His mercy and grace upon him.

Hassan Irloo devoted all his life in the path of sincerely defending the goals of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Amir-Abdollahian said, adding that in his recent mission in Yemen, he was the defender and voice of the oppressed people of Yemen.

Martyr Irloo, who was also a chemical warfare veteran, contracted COVID-19 at his mission site in Yemen, Foreign Ministry spokesman said.

Due to the late cooperation of some countries, he, unfortunately, returned to the country in unfavorable conditions, and despite using all the treatment measures to improve his condition, he was martyred on Tuesday morning, Saeed Khatibzadeh added.

Irloo officially began his diplomatic mission to Yemen in November 2020, in defiance of the United States’ anger at the two countries’ developing relations.

