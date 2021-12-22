S Arabia sabotages in exit permit issuance for Iran envoy

Pointing out that the Saudi-led coalition has issued the departure allowance of the Iranian ambassador with a delay, he said that Saudi Arabia and its supporters must be held accountable.

While expressing his condolences on the martyrdom of the Iranian envoy, the Yemeni foreign minister said that martyr Hassan Irloo, with his presence alongside the besieged and oppressed Yemeni people, was a factor for solidarity and stability.

Elsewhere in his remarks, he pointed to the salient characteristics of martyr Irloo and stated that he strengthened solidarity between Tehran and Sana’a.

By creating coordination between Iran and Yemen in several regional and international forums, martyr Irloo was a turning point in Yemen’s diplomatic interaction with the world, he underlined.

Irloo, who was also a chemical warfare veteran, contracted COVID-19 at his mission site in Yemen, Foreign Ministry spokesman said on Tuesday.

Due to the late cooperation of some countries, he, unfortunately, returned to the country in unfavorable conditions, and despite using all the treatment measures to improve his condition, he was martyred on Tuesday morning, Saeed Khatibzadeh added.

Irloo officially began his diplomatic mission to Yemen in November 2020, in defiance of the United States’ anger at the two countries’ developing relations.

