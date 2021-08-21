Iran defense industry influential in regional equations

Undoubtedly, the Islamic Republic of Iran owes its independent defense power and industry to the tireless efforts of Iranian experts, Coordinating Deputy of the Islamic Republic of Iran’s Army Forces said, addressing Iranian Minister of Defense Brigadier General Amir Hatami in a message on the occasion of the anniversary of ‘National Day of Defense Industry.

Today country's defense industry has managed to become a deterrent power, Rear Admiral Habibollah Sayyari said.

He also stressed that the country's defense industry is influential in the equations of the region and beyond.

