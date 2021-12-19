Iran Navy receives overhauled destroyer, military aircraft

TEHRAN, Dec. 19 (MNA) – The Islamic Republic of Iran Navy has taken delivery of a number of overhauled military aircraft, swimmer delivery vehicles and a destroyer that have been modernized by the country’s specialists.

On Sunday ceremony in Bandar Abbas, southern Iran, two SH3D-316 helicopters, two F27 Friendship and Hovercraft aircraft, optimized propulsion systems for Alvand destroyer as well as four newly overhauled al-Sabehat-15 swimmer delivery vehicles have joined the Islamic Republic of Iran Navy in the presence of Coordinating Deputy of Islamic Republic of Iran’s Army Forces Rear Admiral Habibollah Sayyari and Iran’s Army Navy Commander Rear Admiral Shahram Irani.