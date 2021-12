Ebtekar:

Top negotiator: Any agreement depends on serious will of opposite side

Govt spox.: Removal of sanctions only goal of Iranian negotiators

Etemad:

Eslami: Negotiations with IAEA not ended yet

Etela'at:

Amir-Abdollahian: Iran ready to achieve good result in Vienna

Jomhuri-e Eslami:

Saudi Arabia set conditions for normalization of ties with Israel

Kayhan:

41 indigenous technological advances of Iranian scientists unveiled

West's blame game instead of real diplomacy

RHM/