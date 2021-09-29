  1. Sports
Iran's Goodary to face Thai opponent for WMC world title Dec.

TEHRAN, Sep. 29 (MNA) – Iranian martial artist Mohammadreza Goodary will fight against a former world champion from Thailand for the World Muaythai Council (WMC) world title later this year in December.

Mohammadreza Goodary, a martial art fighter from Iran will compete against a former world champion from Thailand for the World Muaythai Council (WMC) world title in December.

Goodary competes in Muay Thai, Mixed martial arts, Karate, Brazilian jiu-jitsu styles. 

The professional Iranian martial art fighter will fight the Thai opponent in December 2021 in Thailand in a sensitive cross-weight competition.

His Thai opponent is the former WBC world champion, who has held the record in over 280 professional fights.

Goodary has said, "This may be my last chance to win the title. I want to get out of the ring with a victory.”

