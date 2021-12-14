IAEA chief continues making unconstructive comments on Iran

Concurrent with the ongoing nuclear talks in the Austrian capital Vienna between Iran and P4+1 on the removal of sanctions, Rafael Grossi the Director-General of IAEA has made new allegations about inspections of Iran’s nuclear activities.

Speaking in an interview with The Associated Press, held in Abu Dhabi, capital of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Tuesday, UN Nuclear Chief Rafael Grossi said that limiting access of IAEA inspectors gives a ‘blurred image’ of nuclear program of Iran.

Turning to the cooperation between IAEA and Iran over its nuclear activities, Grossi said, “We have to work together.”

Allegations of Director-General of the International Atomic Energy Agency has coincided with the nuclear talks underway in the Austrian capital Vienna on the removal of sanctions, in which, Western parties involved in talks are trying to blame Iran for the slow progress of nuclear talks.

Accordingly, the IAEA director-general has so far refused to condemn the sabotage attack on Karaj nuclear facility carried out by the Zionist regime.

Iran has always insisted that its nuclear program is totally peaceful and has vowed that if the US removes the illegitimate sanctions, it will stop and recourse the remedial measures that it has taken after the indifference of the other parties to the continued US sanctions.

MA/FNA14000923000898