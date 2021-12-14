Any use of force, threat in cyberspace condemned: UN envoy

Addressing the meeting of the Open-ended Working Group (OEWG) at the United Nation headquarters in New York., Iran's Permanent Ambassador to the United Nations said that Iran has fallen victim of growing cyber-attacks such as Stuxnet by the United States and the Zionist regime of Israel.

Majid Takht-Ravanchi also considered the OEWG a suitable place to tackle such illegal moves.

Takht-Ravanchi called for an end to the parallel cybersecurity processes and the domination of a limited group of countries over cyberspace, saying that OEWG is a transparent and inclusive process.

Referring to the mission of OEWG under resolution 240 of the 75th session of the United Nations General Assembly, he stressed the respect for the sovereignty of states, the peaceful use of cyber technology, and non-interference in the internal affairs of countries using cyber tools.

The Iranian envoy also condemned any use of force or threat in cyberspace, reminding that a binding legal document on cyber security is a necessity.

Referring to the constructive positions of the Islamic Republic of Iran, he added, "In order to achieve the above-monetioned principles, the relevant international law, including the necessary norms and principles, must be developed."

