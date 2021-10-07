Outer space, cyberspace must remain peaceful: Iran UN envoy

Speaking at the Committee of Disarmament and International Security at 76th UN General Assembly meeting on Thu., Majid Takht-Ravanchi Iran's permanent Ambassador to the United Nations reiterated that outer space and cyberspace must remain peaceful and share a common human heritage.

He called the recent steps to arm outer space and cyberspace ‘a matter of concern’ and said that both areas i.e. outer space and cyberspace must remain peaceful and common heritage of humanity.

Referring to the chronic security threats and emergence of new threats, Takht-Ravanchi stated that in this situation, international peace and security condition has deteriorated and “we witnessed unpredictable events and continued armament of artificial intelligence, cyberspace and outer space in 2020."

Contrary to the statements indicating existence of strategic stability, it should be noted that these strategic rivalries are among great powers in the world that foster more modernization and more nuclear arms races, he criticized.

Turning to the devastating and destructive effects of using and testing nuclear weapons since 1945, he said, "Nuclear disarmament is the duty of nuclear powers according to Article 6 of Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) in a way that these countries have not yet demonstrated their adherence to the treaty.”

The positions adopted by the United States and Zionist regime have prevented the establishment of a region free from nuclear weapons in the Missle East, an initiative of Iran since 1974, he said, adding that international community must put pressure on the Zionist regime to join the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty as a non-nuclear member and to accept IAEA inspections on its nuclear activities.

As the sole holder of chemical weapons in the world, Iran UN envoy called on the United States to dismantle its chemical weapons as soon as possible and withdraw its protection under 1925 Geneva Protocol.

