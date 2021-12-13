Islamic journalists condemn UK sanction on Iranian journalist

The British government, in its latest act of hostility to free media, has imposed sanctions on an Iranian reporter and TV producer on false charges of spreading “misinformation regarding political prisoners".

During Wednesday session of Britain's House of Commons, Labour MP Chris Bryant, who co-chairs the UK’s All-Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) on Magnitsky Sanctions, read a list of Iranian individuals, including Ali Rezvani, a reporter and producer working for Iran’s official Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB).

The British government accused Rezvani, who is an Iranian state media journalist for the popular and highly-watched 20:30 news program, of being involved in the “interrogation of detainees,” and broadcasting their “forced confessions,” as well as spreading “misinformation regarding political prisoners, dissidents and hostages.”

The Iranian reporter was also accused of working with intelligence agencies and “peddling propaganda” on detained dual and foreign nationals.

Following this British government's decision against Iranian journalist, Islamic networks’ journalists in Iran in a statement condemned the move, calling it a violation of the freedom of speech and democracy.

It shows the falsity of the UK claims about the freedom of speech, the statement added.

JB/