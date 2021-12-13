P4+1, US hold meeting on Vienna talks

In a tweet on early Monday, Russia’s Permanent Representative to the Vienna-based international organizations Mikhail Ulyanov wrote, "The #JCPOA participants (w/o #Iran) and the US met this evening to assess the situation at the #ViennaTalks and discuss the way ahead."

Ulyanov also announced last night that a tripartite meeting between Iranian, Chinese and Russian negotiators was held on the Vienna talks.

Referring to the meeting with the Russian and Chinese envoys at the Vienna talks on Sunday, Iranian top negotiator at Vienna talks Ali Bagheri Kani in a tweet wrote, "I held a constructive & fruitful meeting with Russian & Chinese chief negotiators. We shared ideas about how to proceed & also coordinated our positions about several issues. We will continue our intensive & serious engagement to reach a good deal."

After a five-month hiatus, envoys from Iran and the P4+1 group of countries began on November 29 the first round of talks in Vienna under President Ebrahim Raeisi.

At the talks, the Iranian delegation presented two detailed draft texts; One on the removal of US sanctions and the other on Iran’s return to its nuclear commitments under the JCPOA.

Negotiations are currently underway at the level of bilateral and multilateral groups of the parties to the agreement and the working groups of the Joint Commission.

Iran has stated that it will continue the Vienna talks only with the aim of reaching a good agreement to remove all illegal US sanctions.

The overall atmosphere of the negotiations has so far been assessed by the parties 'constructive'.

