Vienna talks are moving forward: Ulyanov

Mikhail Ulyanov in an interview with TASS on Monday stated, “Although Vienna talks are not moving forward rapidly, it is progressing.”

Among the issues being discussed during the ongoing talks in Vienna are the issues related to Iran's nuclear activities, he added.

Also, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov on Monday announced that the possibility of reaching an agreement in Vienna talks has increased.

Russia, in its constant contact with the United States, explains that Iran's threat of sanctions under the shadow of JCPOA talks in Vienna is unconstructive, Ryabkov stated.

The new Vienna talks since the new Iranian administration under President Ebrahim Raeisi took office in early August began on Novemeber 29. The talks were followed by the meetings of the working groups on the removal of the sanctions and the nuclear issues.

Iran’s top negotiator Ali Bagheri Kani said on Saturday that Tehran will not accept anything less than the nuclear agreement it signed with world powers in 2015, stressing that the issue will remain Tehran’s red line at the ongoing talks in Vienna.

MA/IRN84575962