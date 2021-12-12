German FM calls for acceleration of Vienna talks

Germany's foreign minister said on Saturday that time was running out to find a way to revive a 2015 nuclear deal between world powers and Iran, speaking after meetings with her counterparts from G7 countries.

According to Reuters, she called for speeding up the process of the P4+1 talks with Iran in Vienna, claiming that "Time is running out."

"It has shown in the last days that we do not have any progress," she claimed, adding that Iran had resumed the talks with a position that set the negotiations back six months.

Earlier, Russia’s Permanent Representative to the Vienna-based international organizations Mikhail Ulyanov said that the current atmosphere of negotiations between Iran and the P4+1 group is 'positive'.

"To my surprise, some analysts and journalists describe the situation at the #ViennaTalks as dramatic, “almost deadlock”. This is not the case in point," wrote Ulyanov in a tweet on late Saturday. "After the break, the negotiators returned to normal diplomatic business and maintain intensive dialogue. Atmosphere is positive."

Baerbock’s claim comes as the Western parties to the Vienna talks seek to accuse Iran of not being serious about reaching an agreement.

Iran has repeatedly asserted that the Iranian delegation is very serious in the negotiations, and the submission of documents shows the country's seriousness to reach an agreement, and now other parties must show their determination.

