Some actors persist in blame game habit instead of diplomacy

In a Tuesday tweet, Iranian top negotiator at Vienna talks Ali Bagheri Kani wrote, "Some actors persist in their blame game habit, instead of real diplomacy."

"We proposed our ideas early, & worked constructively & flexibly to narrow gaps; diplomacy is a 2-way street. If there's a real will to remedy the culprit's wrongdoing, the way for a quick good deal will be paved," he added.

Bagheri Kani has previously stated that the Iranian side has not received any constructive initiative or proposal from the opposite side during the ongoing negotiations, adding that the removal of the illegal and cruel US sanctions and Iran’s nuclear activities are two main sticking points in the current talks over which there still remains a host of differences between the two sides.

Iran’s lead negotiator further said that the removal of the illegal and cruel US sanctions and Iran’s nuclear measures are the most important bones of contention between the two sides during Vienna talks over which many differences still remain unresolved.

The JCPOA was abandoned by former US President Donald Trump in May 2018. Trump then targeted Iran’s economy with what he called a “maximum pressure” campaign, which failed to compel Iran to negotiate a “new deal.”

Iran and the five remaining parties to the JCPOA -- Germany, Britain, France, Russia and China -- began the talks in the Austrian capital in April with the aim of removing the sanctions after the US, under President Joe Biden, voiced its willingness to return to the agreement.

During the first round of the Vienna talks under Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi, Iran presented two draft texts which address, separately, the removal of US sanctions and Iran’s return to its nuclear commitments under the JCPOA. Tehran also said it was preparing a third draft text on the verification of the sanctions removal.

ZZ/FNA14000923000055