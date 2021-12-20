Caspian Sea littoral states discuss preserving bioresources

The fifth meeting of the "Conservation and Sustainable Use of the Bioresources of the Caspian Sea" was he;d on Monday through video-conferencing with the participation of Islamic Republic of Iran, the Russian Federation, the Republic of Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan.

According to a report by Iran's agriculture ministry, the Capitan Sea litoral states discussed the use of fishing quotas, conservation and use of aquatic bioresources of the Caspian, the fishing quota for 2022, review of the proposals made by the scientific working group, among others in the virtual meeting.

At the beginning of the meeting, Nabiollah Khoon-Mirzaei, Deputy Minister Agriculture Minister and head of Iran Fisheries Organization pointed to the Agreement on "Conservation and Sustainable Use of the Bioresources of the Caspian Sea" that was struck in 2014 in Astrakhan of Russia and added that conducting scientific research, management of the stocks of Caspian bioresources, combating illegal fishing, exchanging and sharing information and statistics on fishing, and rebuilding and protecting aquatic resources are among the goals of the commission.

