Two stabbing attacks in NW UK leave one dead, one injured

Tributes have been paid to a dad who was stabbed to death in broad daylight as cops arrest a second man who suffered knife injuries, The Sun reported.

A murder investigation has been launched after a man was stabbed to death in Bolton last night.

Police were called to Battenberg Road shortly before 6.40pm on Saturday night after reports of a stabbing.

A 25-year-old man was taken to hospital but died, The Sun said.

GMP say they were called to a second stabbing just two hours later, at around 8.40pm, just over half a mile away on Lincoln Road.

UK police announced that they are investigating both incidents and after examining their dimensions, they will publish more information about these incidents in the media.

