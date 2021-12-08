  1. Politics
7th round of human rights talks between Iran, Indonesia held

TEHRAN, Dec. 08 (MNA) – The seventh round of human rights talks between Iran and Indonesia was held virtually on Tuesday.

The Iranian delegation was chaired by Sharifi Sadr, Director-General of Women and Human Rights affairs of the Foreign Ministry, and the Indonesian delegation was headed by the Director-General of Human Rights Affairs of Indonesia's Foreign Ministry.

The purpose of these talks was to get acquainted with the human rights situation in the two countries, to create a better understanding of the existing realities and to exchange experiences between the Islamic Republic of Iran and Indonesia in the field of human rights.

The two sides discussed issues and developments regarding human rights in Iran and Indonesia, cooperation in areas of interest within the framework of human rights mechanisms of the United Nations and other international forums, cooperation on the promotion and protection of women's rights, the rights of the disabled and human rights measures adopted during the Covid pandemic.

The Iranian side appreciated Indonesia's position to vote against the resolution on the human rights situation in the Islamic Republic of Iran and called for the expansion of assistance and cooperation between the two countries in international organizations.

At the end of the talks, the two sides agreed to continue their annual cooperation and hold the next round of their negotiations on human rights cooperation between the two countries in 2022 in Jakarta.

