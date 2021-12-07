Suspect linked to killing of ‘Khashoggi’ arrested in France

The man was detained at Roissy airport near Paris as he was about to board a flight to Riyadh, French RTL radio reported.

A French police source also told Reuters that extradition proceedings to Turkey were set to begin.

RTL said the person arrested was a former Royal Guard of Saudi Arabia who is believed to have been involved in the

killing of Khashoggi at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul in October 2018.

Khashoggi, a United States resident and columnist for The Washington Post, was brutally murdered and likely dismembered after being lured by Saudi officials to their consulate in Istanbul in October 2018. While Riyadh initially denied any role in his death, it later sought to pin blame on what it said was a botched rendition operation. That explanation has been widely rejected.

MA/PR