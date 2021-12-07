  1. Politics
Russia's Putin, India's Modi express support for Vienna talks

TEHRAN, Dec. 07 (MNA) – In a joint statement, Russian President Vladimir Putin and the Indian Prime Minister called for closer cooperation in support of JCPOA talks in Vienna and full implementation of UN Security Council Resolution 2231.

Heading a delegation, Russian President Vladimir Putin has traveled to the Indian capital, New Delhi to discuss bilateral relations with this Asian country.

During this visit, Vladimir Putin met Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday and they issued a joint statement following their bilateral meeting.

In the joint statement, the Indian and Russian leaders called for closer cooperation in support of the ongoing JCPOA talks in Vienna.

Narendra Modi and Vladimir Putin also called for the full implementation of UN Security Council Resolution 2231.

According to the statement, New Delhi and Moscow expressed their support for reaching a bilateral agreement in Vienna.

They also stressed the development of bilateral cooperation in various fields of defense and space programs.

