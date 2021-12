"There is no reason to expect any breakthrough from this dialogue. It will be a working conversation taking place at a very difficult time," he pointed out, TASS reported.

Tensions have skyrocketed in Europe recently, the Kremlin spokesman noted. "They are extraordinarily high. It certainly requires a personal conversation at the top level," Peskov explained.

He also said that contacts between the two presidents are a good thing per se, even if there are no breakthroughs.

