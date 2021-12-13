Iran committed not to take actions against IAEA standards

Mohammad Eslami made the comments on the sidelines of a ceremony held in northern Tehran to commemorate young Iranian manufacturers and experts on Monday.

"We in the AEOI are committed not to do anything against international rules. We are committed to continuously expanding, influencing and supporting infrastructure and capacities in order to advance the country's knowledge-based policies, especially in line with the goal of economic prosperity and a knowledge-based economy."

He said that Iran uses the capabilities and capacities of nuclear energy and technology in various fields to prosper the lives of the people and the economy of the country.

Eslami elaborated on some of the nuclear activities in Iran and the use of nuclear energy while criticizing the images presented by the West and some regional countries of Iranian nuclear activities and nuclear enrichment inside the country.

He added that the country's peaceful nuclear activities are going on in such fields as medicine, industry, agriculture, environment, water and soil, etc.

The Iranian nuclear chief also said that the field of radiation is one of the areas that will be utilized soon.

Elsewhere in his remarks, the Iranian AEOI chief underscored that "what matters for the AEOI is to set our quantitative and qualitative goals in accordance with the IAEA standards", adding that Iran has to be able to benefit from IAEA support in return for observing the standards.

