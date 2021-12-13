  1. Technology
Dec 13, 2021, 4:00 PM

Iran nuclear chief:

Iran committed not to take actions against IAEA standards

Iran committed not to take actions against IAEA standards

TEHRAN, Dec. 13 (MNA) – The head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) Mohammad Eslami says that Iran is committed not to do anything contrary to established international procedures approved by the IAEA.

Mohammad Eslami made the comments on the sidelines of a ceremony held in northern Tehran to commemorate young Iranian manufacturers and experts on Monday.

"We in the AEOI are committed not to do anything against international rules. We are committed to continuously expanding, influencing and supporting infrastructure and capacities in order to advance the country's knowledge-based policies, especially in line with the goal of economic prosperity and a knowledge-based economy."

He said that Iran uses the capabilities and capacities of nuclear energy and technology in various fields to prosper the lives of the people and the economy of the country.

Eslami elaborated on some of the nuclear activities in Iran and the use of nuclear energy while criticizing the images presented by the West and some regional countries of Iranian nuclear activities and nuclear enrichment inside the country.

He added that the country's peaceful nuclear activities are going on in such fields as medicine, industry, agriculture, environment, water and soil, etc.

The Iranian nuclear chief also said that the field of radiation is one of the areas that will be utilized soon.

Elsewhere in his remarks, the Iranian AEOI chief underscored that "what matters for the AEOI is to set our quantitative and qualitative goals in accordance with the IAEA standards", adding that Iran has to be able to benefit from IAEA support in return for observing the standards.

MP/FNA14000922000461

News Code 181739
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/181739/

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 2 + 5 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News