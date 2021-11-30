Talks between AEOI head, IAEA chief ‘constructive’: MP

Speaking about today’s meeting of Parliament National Security and Foreign Policy Commission with the head of Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) Mohammad Eslami, member of Parliament National Security and Foreign Policy Commission Ebrahim Azizi stated that AEOI head attended the session of the Commission on Tuesday and submitted a comprehensive report on the recent visit of IAEA Chief Rafael Grossi to the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Officials of the Islamic Republic of Iran in a meeting with the Director-General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) stressed that the Agency must refrain from politically-motivated approaches, he emphasized.

Iran expects the IAEA to carry out its technical and professional supervisions properly and must refrain from making politically-motivated comments, he said, adding that this issue has been one of the important issues brought up by Iranian officials and they deemed it as necessary to remind the issue to the IAEA Director-General.

Also, Iranian officials stressed in their recent meeting with IAEA Chief Grossi that the IAEA should not be under the control of oppressive and bullying powers and should perform its expert-level duties within the framework of law, Azizi added.

The Islamic Republic of Iran stressed in the meeting between AEOI and the IAEA chiefs that "Strategic Action Plan to Counter Sanctions and Protecting Rights of Iranian People" piece of legislation as approved by the Iranian lawmakers last December must be strictly implemented, the lawmaker quoted AEOI head Mohammad Eslami as saying.

