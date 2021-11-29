Iran-UAE FMs discuss various political, consular issues

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the United Arab Emirates held a phone call on Monday to discuss various issues, including bilateral political and consular issues.

Referring to the emphasis of the President of the Islamic Republic of Iran on the development of relations on various issues with neighbours, including the United Arab Emirates, the Iranian Foreign Minister stressed the need for continuous consultation between the two countries.

Describing bilateral relations with the UAE as expanding, Amir-Abdollahian said that the new government of the Islamic Republic of Iran is determined to continue its effective consultations and cooperation with friends and neighbours.

He also pointed to the recent visit of the UAE deputy foreign minister to Iran and the positive negotiations between the two countries.

The Iranian foreign minister also invited his Emirati counterpart to visit the Islamic Republic of Iran.

The UAE foreign minister, for his part, thanked Dr. Amir-Abdollahian for establishing close and continuous relationship with the UAE, calling it a sign of the two countries' efforts to develop relations.

The two sides also discussed consular issues, as well as some issues related to Iranian nationals, with the Emirati side promising assistance and follow-up.

KI/fa/mfa.ir