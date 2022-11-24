Iran, UAE FMs mull over promoting trade, economic ties

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian discussed the latest developments in bilateral and international relations with sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the United Arab Emirates.

Expressing Iran's interest in the expansion of relations with neighboring countries, including the UAE, Amir-Abdollahian told his counterpart that Tehran is ready to hold a joint meeting between Iranian and Emirati businessmen.

Elsewhere in his remarks, strongly criticized the non-constructive approach of the US and some European countries towards the recent developments in Iran.

The Emirati foreign minister also called for stable and dynamic relations between the two countries.

He also announced the UAE's readiness to hold meetings and joint commissions between Iranian and Emirati businessmen to expand bilateral relations.

At the same time, he called for the revival of Iran's nuclear agreement (JCPOA) and for resolving technical disputes in this regard.

RHM/FNA14010903000353