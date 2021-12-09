  1. Iran
Dec 9, 2021, 10:40 AM

Headlines of Iran's Persian dailies on December 9

TEHRAN, Dec. 09 (MNA) – Mehr News Agency takes a look at the headlines of Iran’s Persian-language dailies on Thursday, December 9.

Arman-e Melli:

Putin stresses implementation of text of JCPOA

Aftab:

Iranian Government seeking economic stability

Ebtekar:

Scholz elected as Germany's chancellor, ending Merkel era

Etela'at:

Putin criticizes Washington's stance towards Russia-Ukraine issue

Iran:

Raeisi, Erdogan stress coop. on economic ties, terrorism

Jomhuriy-e Eslami:

New round of sanctions removal talks to begin on Thurs.

UNICEF: Millions of Afghan children starving to death

Kayhan:

Ball in West's court as Vienna talks resumes

