Headlines of Iran's Persian dailies on December 9

Arman-e Melli:
Putin stresses implementation of text of JCPOA
Aftab:
Iranian Government seeking economic stability
Ebtekar:
Scholz elected as Germany's chancellor, ending Merkel era
Etela'at:
Putin criticizes Washington's stance towards Russia-Ukraine issue
Iran:
Raeisi, Erdogan stress coop. on economic ties, terrorism
Jomhuriy-e Eslami:
New round of sanctions removal talks to begin on Thurs.
UNICEF: Millions of Afghan children starving to death
Kayhan:
Ball in West's court as Vienna talks resumes
RHM/
Your Comment