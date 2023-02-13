President Raeisi meets Leader ahead of his China visit

Ahead of his planned visit to China, President Raeisi attended a meeting with the Leader of the Islamic Revolution.

Raeisi briefed Ayatollah Khamenei about the goals of this trip and the planned meetings.

In this meeting, the Leader wished success to the president and expressed his satisfaction with the plans.

Ebrahim Raeisi will pay a state visit to China from February 14 to 16 at the invitation of President Xi Jinping.

During his visit, the high-ranking delegations of the two countries will hold negotiations and some cooperation documents will be signed.

RHM/