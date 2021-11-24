President Raeisi to depart for Turkmenistan next week

Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi will pay an official visit to Ashgabat, the Capital of Turkmenistan.
TEHRAN, Nov. 24 (MNA) – Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi is scheduled to pay an official visit to Turkmenistan to attend the sixth summit of the Caspian Littoral States and the ECO summit.
