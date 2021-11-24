  1. Politics
President Raeisi to depart for Turkmenistan next week

TEHRAN, Nov. 24 (MNA) – Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi is scheduled to pay an official visit to Turkmenistan to attend the sixth summit of the Caspian Littoral States and the ECO summit.

Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi will pay an official visit to Ashgabat, the Capital of Turkmenistan.

He is scheduled to attend the sixth summit of the Caspian Littoral States and the ECO summit which will be kicked off on Saturday.

