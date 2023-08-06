At least 3 killed, 2 injured in Washington mass shooting

The shooting was reported at about 8 p.m. Eastern time in the Southeast D.C. neighborhood, acting Metropolitan Police Chief Pamela Smith said in a late-night news briefing, CBS News reported.

Officers responded to find two men and a woman dead at the scene, Smith said. They were not immediately identified.

Two other wounded men were transported to local hospitals in unknown condition.

No arrests have been made. The circumstances that precipitated the shooting and the number of suspects involved was unclear. There was also no word on a motive.

"We realize there may have been others who were injured tonight," Smith said. "We are asking you to come forward."

Washington, D.C., has seen a recent surge in crime. According to the latest city statistics, violent crime is up 37% so far this year compared to the same period in 2022, and homicides are up 21%.

